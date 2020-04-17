2020 World Amateur Radio Day (WARD) is this Saturday, April 18. It was on this day in 1925 that the International Amateur Radio Union was formed in Paris, France.
World Amateur Radio Day celebrates the pioneering achievements and ongoing service of radio amateurs, also known as ham radio operators. The theme for WARD is “Celebrating Amateur Radio’s Contribution to Society.”
The ARRL, the national association for Amateur Radio® (www.arrl.org) in the US, reports that there are more than 3,000,000 licensed radio amateurs throughout the world. ARRL includes 2,400 affiliated radio clubs nationwide.
During this time of social isolation, many members of local radio clubs such as the Amateur Radio Club of Butts County in Jackson are playing an important role in monitoring the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
"In Butts County and the rest of Georgia, health and welfare nets are held on a regular basis, providing a direct communication path between local communities and, in our case, the GEMA State Operations Center in Atlanta," said club public information officer Buzz Kutcher. "Our Butts County ham radio group works closely with the Butts County Department of Public Health, Sylvan Grove Hospital and the Butts County Department of Homeland Security to provide a back-up communications system when needed."
Local hams also played in import role during the recent storms, monitoring local conditions and relaying SKYWARN weather information to and from the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City.
In today’s electronic do-it-yourself (DIY) environment, ham radio remains one of the best ways for people to learn about electronics, physics, meteorology, and numerous other scientific disciplines. Some hams train throughout the year to serve their communities during emergencies and disasters, such as hurricanes and wildfires, if the standard communication infrastructure goes down.
There are hams as young as 9 and as old as 100. A self-study license study guide is available from ARRL: The ARRL Ham Radio License Manual (www.arrl.org/shop/Ham-Radio-License-Manual). For more information about World Amateur Radio Day and ham radio, contact K3GWK and visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio or www.bcgaares.org.
