Jackson High School teacher Sarah Johnson has been named the Extra-Mile Employee of the Butts County School System for the month of October.
Johnson was nominated for the monthly award by Jackson High Assistant Principal Alisha Pearce, who wrote:
"I believe Ms. Sarah Johnson should receive the Extra-Mile Award because she goes beyond the call of duty to assist her administrators and the counseling department with supports for all our students who are virtual and face-to-face. She has created the structures and supports necessary to effectively implement an RTI (Response To Intervention) system that identifies students with deficits or who are at risk. She also prepares data in the areas of academics, behavior, and attendance for our data team. Every semester she has benchmarks for all 9th grade students in iSTEEP (a system used to monitor and assess students in literacy, mathematics, and writing) to find those students, or grade level, who need Tier 1 supports in reading and math.
"In addition to teaching, Ms. Johnson actively participates in all activities that involve our RD4L Students Leadership and our PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) team, which ultimately improves our school culture and climate!"
Congratulations to Sarah Johnson for being named the October Extra-Mile Employee!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.