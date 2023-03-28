JACKSON — While on a mission trip overseas, Sarah Jenovese, 19, prayed God would send her a sign as to what her next step in life should be. When she returned home to Jackson, she heard Him loud and clear when she was offered and accepted the job as executive director of the Butts County Pregnancy Center.

“Ten years ago my mom (Wanda Yates Jenovese) was in this same position,” she said “I have always been passionate about the unborn. I practically grew up in the center. I remember walking around the center as a little girl and doing my homework here. I had no idea that I would be taking over the position one day.”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.