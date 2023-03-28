JACKSON — While on a mission trip overseas, Sarah Jenovese, 19, prayed God would send her a sign as to what her next step in life should be. When she returned home to Jackson, she heard Him loud and clear when she was offered and accepted the job as executive director of the Butts County Pregnancy Center.
“Ten years ago my mom (Wanda Yates Jenovese) was in this same position,” she said “I have always been passionate about the unborn. I practically grew up in the center. I remember walking around the center as a little girl and doing my homework here. I had no idea that I would be taking over the position one day.”
The Jenovese family lived in Jackson 10 years ago when Jenovese’ father, Rick Jenovese, served as the worship pastor at First Baptist Church. The family returned to Jackson last May, and Rick Jenovese now serves as worship and media pastor at FBC.
Her position at the pregnancy center is part-time, which is perfect for Jenovese who is attending college classes through Truett McConnell College.
“I was job searching and trying to figure out where God was calling me when I got the text about this job,” she said.
Jenovese started her journey as the center’s director, located on Dempsey Avenue in Jackson, in January.
The center opened in 2006 as a place that offers free pregnancy tests, prenatal vitamins, parenting classes, limited obstetrical ultrasounds and referrals to other services like food banks, low-cost apartments and the Pregnancy Medicaid Van.
Clients earn points by attending classes, and the points can be exchanged for resources like baby bottles, clothes, formula, diapers and more, Jenovese said.
Services are 100% free and confidential. Last year, 87 patients were assisted.
One of the center’s national affiliates, the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, says that 80% of women who were considering terminating their pregnancy changed their mind after witnessing the baby’s heartbeat. At the Butts County Pregnancy Center, that statistic is 97.8%.
The local center is supported through grants and donations from individuals, businesses and churches.
“A big part of my job is visiting churches and groups and telling people how they can partner with us either through donations or volunteer opportunities,” she said. “And, I tell them about where their money is going.”
Jenovese recently visited the Interact Club at Jackson High School.
“I explained prolife to them and how in a pregnancy, there are three people involved; the mom, the dad and the baby,” she said. “We have a client now who is a senior in high school. She needed help and she doesn’t have resources, so we are connecting her with an ob/gyn.”
Jenovese says the center’s current clients also include a newly pregnant mom who is also grieving the loss of her 2-year-old child.
“She came in a couple of weeks ago, and we began to pray with her and help build a relationship with God,” she said. “The next week, she got a job. God is so good, and He’s so involved here. He’s blessing me and our clients.”
The center is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 153 Demsey Ave. Jenovese can be contacted by calling the Center at 770-775-5116 or through email at executivedirector.bcpc@gmail.com.
