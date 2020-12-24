On Wednesday, Dec. 23, Santa Claus and his elf visited three neighborhoods near the Butts County Department of Leisure Services to visit children.
"With it being such a tough year for everybody," said Jillian Bouchard, program manager for Leisure Services, "we really wanted to just spread a little joy at Christmas Time."
With the reindeer resting up for their worldwide Christmas journey, Santa (Antonio Fish) and his elf (Bouchard) made the trip in a golf cart with an escort by Butts County Sheriff's Captain Matt Garrison.
