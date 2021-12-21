Children in the McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council’s Head Start pre-K program in Butts County got a surprise visit from Santa Claus on Dec. 17, their last day of school before the holiday break. Jolly Old St. Nicholas brought each child a wrapped present that they got to open with him.
The annual trip is organized by the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club. Each child received a pair of socks and an age-appropriate book, which is one way the club promotes its goal of driving early childhood literacy. The club bought and wrapped 66 presents to hand out to the children.
