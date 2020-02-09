The Jackson City Council presented Sandy Veach of Jackson with a proclamation recognizing her being named the 2019 Employee of the Year in the Care-Net Program of the Three Rivers Regional Commission's Department of Aging and the state of Georgia’s Paraprofessional Caregiver of the Year by the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving at Georgia Southwestern University. The action came at the council's meeting on Feb. 4.
The Care-Net Program originated at the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving at Georgia Southwestern University. Today it is in 11 of Georgia's 12 regions for the purpose of delivering education, resources and support to families and professional caregivers in each region.
Veach, a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), is a paraprofessional caregiver in Care-Net. She works for the McIntosh Trail Management Services, which conducts the Three Rivers’ Medicaid waiver program conducting intake and screening of applicants.
Veach has been cited by her colleagues for going above and beyond in her efforts to help her clients, even using her own money to purchase food, medical equipment, and providing for their personal needs.
Veach also shares her knowledge of geriatric care with in-home caregivers, providing personal support for residents of assisted living centers and personal care homes when they have no outside support.
Mayor Kay Pippin presented the proclamation to Veach. It reads in part, "I, Kay Pippin, as Mayor and the City Council of the city of Jackson recognize, honor, and say “thank you” to Ms. Sandy Veach, a resident of our community, for her outstanding work to improve the quality of life for senior citizens and others in need of such services in our community and beyond."
