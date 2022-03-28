The William McIntosh Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, presented two American history essay contest winners with their prizes at the March 8 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education. Sue Oglesby presented the awards on behalf of the chapter.
“Each fall we sponsor an American History Essay Contest for 5th through 8th graders,” said Oglesby. “Each grade is judged separately. We select a winner from Butts County and this year our winner was Samantha Yater, a 5th grade student at Daughtry Elementary School. Samantha wrote an essay on the 100th anniversary of the ‘The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.’ She did an excellent job and we’re very proud of her.”
This was the first year the William McIntosh Chapter of the DAR held an essay contest for high school students.
“It was called the Patriots of the American Revolution,” said Oglesby. “Each student had the opportunity to select a person in history, someone who has participated in the American Revolution, or someone who influenced what took place during the American Revolution.
“Neal Patel, a 9th grade student at Jackson High School was our winner and his essay was on Abigail Smith Adams. She certainly participated by being the wife of an American president (John Adams, 2nd president) and the mother of an American president (John Quincy Adams, 6th president). She was in a unique position and he wrote an excellent essay.”
Both Yater and Patel received a DAR certificate, a medal, and a monetary give from the William McIntosh Chapter, DAR.
