JACKSON — Negotiations concerning the distribution of the 1% Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) in Butts County are headed to non-binding arbitration after the Jackson City Council voted not to accept the latest proposal from the Butts County Board of Commissioners. If no agreement is reached in arbitration, the county and cities have until Dec. 31 to reach an agreement or the LOST will be discontinued.

Georgia’s Local Option Sales Tax law requires counties and cities receiving general purpose LOST revenue to renegotiate distribution agreements within two years of each 10-year census. The deadline to begin the latest round of renegotiation was July 1.

