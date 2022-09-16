JACKSON — Negotiations concerning the distribution of the 1% Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) in Butts County are headed to non-binding arbitration after the Jackson City Council voted not to accept the latest proposal from the Butts County Board of Commissioners. If no agreement is reached in arbitration, the county and cities have until Dec. 31 to reach an agreement or the LOST will be discontinued.
Georgia’s Local Option Sales Tax law requires counties and cities receiving general purpose LOST revenue to renegotiate distribution agreements within two years of each 10-year census. The deadline to begin the latest round of renegotiation was July 1.
Butts County Manager Brad Johnson updated the Board of Commissioners at its Sept. 12 meeting, stating that the county has been in negotiations with Flovilla, Jackson and Jenkinsburg since May. He said during the meetings they have discussed the increase in construction in the unincorporated portions of the county — mainly along the I-75 corridor — and the increased responsibility of the county providing services to those areas, and the corresponding need for the county to receive more of the LOST funds because of those increases.
The current LOST distribution, which was agreed upon in 2012, has Jackson receiving 26%, Flovilla receiving 5.4%, Jenkinsburg receiving 4.5%, and Butts County receiving 64.10%.
Johnson said if they divided the tax revenue based solely on population as determined by the 2020 census, the distribution would provide Jackson 21.85%, Flovilla 2.53%, Jenkinsburg 1.54%, and Butts County 74.09%.
“Our latest proposal was 24% (for Jackson), 4% and 4% (for Flovilla and Jenkinsburg), and 68% (for Butts County),” Johnson told the BOC, going on to explain how the county came to those figures.
“In the conversation with we had with the cities, the cities brought up what the Georgia Municipal Association said they should receive. We had a consultant look at the same information and come up with a county recommendation. We took the cities’ recommendation and the county’s recommendation, added them and divided by two, and the actual average was Jackson 25.56%, Flovilla 1.58%, Jenkinsburg 3.09%, and the county 69.77%.
“We want to make sure that Flovilla and Jenkinsburg are getting their fair share, so we came up with 4% for each of them. To get to that number, Jackson and the county both saw a decrease of 1.665%,” said Johnson. “That gets us to Jackson with 24%, Flovilla and Jenkinsburg with 4% each, and the county with 68%.”
The county manager added that rather than beginning the new distribution immediately, the county prepared a gradual 10-year shift in the percentages — based on the projected collections — so that no municipality would lose any money.
“With the projected growth of collections, every year everyone goes up,” said Johnson. “Even though their percentage may go down, the collections go up. And these collection numbers are very conservative.”
Despite that, Johnson said the city of Jackson declined the proposal, saying Jackson now wants 25%.
Commissioner Joe Brown noted that Jenkinsburg and Flovilla — which have agreed to the proposal — can’t afford to lose their revenue.
“If we can’t come to a conclusion between now and the end of the year, this 1% sales tax goes away,” he said, “which would cost the cities and Butts County a little more than $6 million (annually).
Commissioner Keith Douglas noted that the county is providing more than 27 services that the cities and their residents are allowed to participate in, but that the expense of providing those services fall on the county.
“I think we need to open this up to the public and let them see what we’re talking about here tonight,” said Commissioner Robert Henderson. “We want to be good stewards with our money. The people want these services, bu we need these funds to pay for them. We need to sit down with Jackson and work this out.”
Brown added that the growth in the county is coming along I-75.
“Everybody knows that the majority of growth in Butts County is in one area now — the Ga. Highway 16 and I-75 interchange,” he said. “In our discussions, we talked about why would Butts County need 68%. We really need more than that and we’re settling for 68%.”
Johnson noted that the BOC has already said that the additional funding that would come with the county’s portion of the LOST would be spent on improving public safety.
Commissioner Russ Crumbley said the county has already accepted more financial responsibility in the area of public safety.
“The county dispatches the city’s (Jackson) police officers — they don’t have any dispatchers anymore,” said Crumbley. “They closed their jail and we house their prisoners with no additional money from the city. So we’ve assumed a lot of additional responsibility from the city on just those two items right now.”
County Attorney Andy Welch noted that the Jackson city attorney sent him an email stating Jackson is ready to go to arbitration and does not want to have any further discussions.
“I think if the public and the citizens of the city understood what we are proposing and understood the costs that it takes to run the services that every single city is utilizing from the county, especially in terms of public safety — fire and sheriff — you can’t argue against a slight and very modest increase to 68%,” said Welch. “Especially in the way Brad (Johnson) has done it with the gradual change so there is no harm to anybody. It’s really with the county accepting and utilizing much of the growth over the next 10 years, and he’s done in a way that protects the cities and protects Jackson. But what we are seeing is just an unwillingness to have that discussion and see it in our perspective.”
