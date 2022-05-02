Ahmed Extra Mile.jpg
Saleha Ahmed (left) is the April winner of the Butts County School System’s Extra-Mile Award. Ahmed was nominated by fellow HMS teacher Alison Williams. A 6th grade teacher at HMS, Ahmed is shown receiving her award from Butts County Board of Education member Bobby Craven.

 Special Photo: Sharon Dowdy Cruse

Saleha Ahmed of Henderson Middle School was named the April winner of the Butts County School System’s Extra-Mile Award. Ahmed was nominated by fellow HMS teacher Alison Williams.

“She is always willing to go beyond the call of duty to make sure that the students of Henderson Middle School are taken care of,” said Williams in the nomination letter. “She works super hard to be supportive to her coworkers and our building level administration.”

Ahmed is the 6th grade chairperson, coach of the HMS Academic Team and a member of the After School Program.

“As the HMS Extended Learning Coordinator, I am extremely happy to have her as a teacher on our team, Williams said. “I can depend on her to be dedicated and dependable. She is always here and gives 100% to our students that need academic support.”

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

