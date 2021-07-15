Towaliga CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is proud to announce that on July 14, a new CASA volunteer, Sabrina Gardner, was sworn-in for the Towaliga Judicial Circuit by Juvenile Court Judge Sharon Sullivan to serve children in foster care.
CASA volunteers have gone through extensive training by the local CASA agency to ensure that they can fulfill the requirement of a CASA for the children of this circuit. Volunteers come from varying backgrounds, but the one thing they have in common is their concern for children in the foster care system.
For more information about this important program contact Mary Ann Leverett at 478-394-0315/mleverett@tacourts.com. New training class to start August 23!
