Kyle Larson had the dominant car in his No. 5 HendricksCars.com Chevrolet for the first 300 laps of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, but Ryan Blaney ran a strong second most of the day in his No. 12 BodyArmor Ford and caught Larson with eight laps left and pulled away to win his first race of the season, his first race at AMS, and the third Cup race of his career.
"We had a great long run car all day," Blaney said. "I was pretty free all day. We made a really good change to tighten me up when I needed it. It looked like Kyle was getting loose and I'm happy it worked in our favor that there were a couple of long runs at the end, that let us get there... We've had some bad breaks this year and it's nice to close out a race like that."
Blaney got out and saluted the crowd at the finish line. When he went to get the checkered flag, a young fan ran up to the fence to congratulate him, and Blaney gave the flag to the younger. Blaney said it was "awesome to see fans again. It's really cool."
Larson took over control of the race following a competition caution on lap 25 and led 268 of the 325 laps, winning both Stage 1 and Stage 2. Blaney beat Larson out of the pits after a caution on lap 217 when Chase Elliott's engine blew, but Larson retook the lead a few laps later and held it until the final eight laps of the race.
"I think he just got a lot better that last stage and it kind of changed up my flow of the race a little bit," Larson said. "I could get out to a lead and I could take care of my stuff and run the bottom where it was slower, so I could take care of my tires. At the end he was faster, and I just wanted to maintain the gap that I had, so I had to run on the faster part of the race track and just used my stuff up, and then he was just a lot better than me in the late part of the run. I hate to leave a lot of laps and lose, but we had a really good car that we brought to the track."
With no race qualifying this season, Denny Hamlin won the pole in his No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota, with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr., last weekend's winner at Phoenix, starting second. Reigning Cup champion and Atlanta fan favorite Chase Elliott was set to start 5th, but failed two pre-race inspections and was sent to the back of the field for the start.
A flat tire coming out of the competition caution on lap 25 sent Kevin Harvick back for a second pit stop, and he spend the the rest of the race trying to catch up, and did earn a 10th place finish.
On the restart after Stage 1, Larson was the leader and chose the inside lane. Kyle Busch was in second and on the outside lane. But Busch spun his tires on the restart, bunching up the cars behind him, and Hamlin hit Kurt Busch and turned him into the wall at turn 1, ending Busch's day.
Elliott had worked his way back up into the top 10, but also suffered front end damage in the stack up when he hit the back of Kyle Busch's car. Elliott struggled after that and his race ended on lap 217 when his engine blew.
Kyle Busch ran in the top 10 most of the race, but was flagged for speeding on pit road after the caution flag brought out by Elliott, and had to restart as the last car on the lead lap in 20th. He did work his way back up to fifth by the end of the race.
The final top 10 finishers were Blaney first, Larson second, Alex Bowman in third, Hamlin fourth, Kyle Busch fifth, Austin Dillon sixth, Chris Buescher seventh, William Byron eighth, Martin Truex Jr. ninth, and Kevin Harvick tenth.
