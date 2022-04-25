An elderly couple from Michigan suffered minor injuries late Friday afternoon, Apr. 22, after their motor home blew a tire on I-75 north, causing the driver to lose control and cross into southbound lanes, with the motor home turning over and blocking all southbound lanes of traffic in Butts County for more than a hour.
According to a Georgia State Patrol accident report, about 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jerry Kroupa, 75, of Traverse City, Mich., was driving a 2010 Monaco RV 39’ motor home and towing a 2017 GMC Acadia SUV, with his wife, Nancy Kroupa, 74, traveling with him. The Kroupas were on I-75 north in the middle lane near mile marker 203 (between the Hwy. 36 and Hwy. 16 exits) when their left front tire blew out. Kroupa lost control of the vehicle and it went off the roadway to the left, striking a guardrail and turning over onto its side as it veered into the southbound lanes.
A second vehicle traveling south on I-75 saw the accident and swerved to the right to avoid it, but was struck in the front end by debris.
Butts County fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene along with Butts County Sheriff’s deputies and GSP troopers. The Kroupas were able to exit their overturned motor home with assistance, and were transported to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
All southbound lanes of I-75 were blocked for more than an hour until the motor home could be uprighted and towed from the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.
Kroupa was issued a citation from the State Patrol.
