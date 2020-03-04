Ruth Graham, daughter of the late world-renowned evangelist Billy Graham, shared her life story at Rock Springs Church Sunday, Mar. 1. Graham talked about growing up the daughter of Billy & Ruth Graham, including her personal life experiences as an adult. Graham has gone through many of the same difficult life experiences as we all have, and her message to us all is that no matter what life hands you, you can trust the Lord to see you through. God is faithful. Rock Springs Church Senior Pastor, Dr. Benny Tate, is currently preaching a sermon series entitled, “The Comeback,” using biblical examples about how everyday people have come back from disappointments and failures to be used by God in a big way.
