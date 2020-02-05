At their regular meeting on Jan. 13, the Butts County Board of Commissioners (BOC) recognized Russ Crumbley for 15 years of service to the community.
Crumbley said that while he appreciated the Board of Commissioners recognizing his years of service he is “uncomfortable being singled out.”
“The Board works together to get things done,” Crumbley said. “In my years of work, I have done nothing alone. We work together. I am privileged to be a part of the decision making process.”
Crumbley continued, “The employees of our county get most of the credit. We have great leadership with Steve Layson, and our chief financial officer, and everyone right down to the employees who work in the trenches day after day to keep things running smoothly.”
The BOC recognized Crumbley for having served an aggregate total of 15 years as a county commissioner. He served three terms beginning in January of 1985 and ending December of 1996. He ran for election again in 2016 and has served three years since.
“I think I can say that with every board I’ve served on, we’ve had the best interests of Butts County at heart.” Crumbley said. “I enjoy being a commissioner, even though there are a lot of things that can be trying. We don’t always agree, and we shouldn’t. But I learned a long time ago how to count to three before I speak or react,” he continued.
Crumbley said that he was brought up to believe in public service. His father was a chief deputy sheriff and both parents, James Russell and Barbara Crumbley, taught him to “give back.”
He said he also sees his part-time work at Sherrill-Westbury Funeral home as a part of his ministry, as well. “I try to be there for people when they need it.”
Crumbley noted that much of the hard work that commissioners do comes in times of crisis. Crumbley was referring to the federal mandate to build a new jail, following an inmate’s suit; the water crisis in the 90's; and the financial crisis at Sylvan Grove Hospital, also in the 90's.
“I am proud of the work we did to resolve those crises,” he said. “We are way ahead of many counties our size. We have even expanded the jail, and the water authority continues to improve and expand its services. And we have one of the best small-town hospitals in the state.”
Crumbley noted that he does plan to run for another term as a commissioner in November, and stated that the county will need to continue to be vigilant in managing growth to benefit the people of the county.
