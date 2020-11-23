No errors were found during the manual recount of presidential election ballots in Butts County last week, and no errors are expected to be found during the recount requested by President Trump.
Voters in Butts County and the rest of Georgia now need to turn their attention to the three General/Special Election Runoff races, which will be decided on Jan. 5, 2021.
Who will control the U.S. Senate will be decided with the outcome of the runoffs for the two Senate races in Georgia.
Kelly Loeffler was picked by Gov. Brian Kemp in December 2019 to fill the seat of Johnny Isakson, who retired for health reasons. In the special election on Nov. 3, out of 21 candidates on the ballot, Loeffler finished second to Democrat Raphael Warnock and faces him in the runoff.
Republican incumbent David Perdue will take on Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff in the second Senate runoff race.
Republicans control 50 seats in the next Congress and need only one of their two candidates to win re-election in Georgia to maintain control. If Democrats win both seats, they will split the Senate 50/50, and have control with the tie-breaking vote of projected Vice President–elect Kamala Harris, who presides over the Senate.
The third race on the Jan. 5 runoff is for the Georgia Public Service Commission. Republican incumbent Lauren "Bubba" McDonald fell just shy of the 50% needed to win the election, and will face Democrat Daniel Blackman.
The voter registration deadline for the January runoff, which applies only to voters who are not already registered, is Dec. 7. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has issued a warning to groups that are helping individuals move to Georgia solely for the purpose of voting in the January Senate runoffs elections. Groups that finance or organize such efforts are involved in conspiracy to commit voter fraud and could be charged under Georgia’s Racketeering Conspiracy laws.
“Make no mistake about it, I will seek to prosecute those who try to undermine our elections to the fullest extent of the law,” said Raffensperger. “The integrity of our elections is paramount. Outside groups who seek to interfere with democracy in Georgia should be forewarned that the consequences will be severe.”
Early Voting in Butts County
Early voting will be conducted at the following location and times listed below. Voting will be conducted in the new section of the Administration Building, 625 West Third Street in Jackson. Voters may check their voter registration or view a sample ballot at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
• Vote Monday through Friday, Dec. 14-18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Vote Saturday, Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Due to holiday closures voting will be Monday – Wednesday the last two weeks.
• Vote Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 21-23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Vote Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 28-30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• The poll will be open on Election Day (Jan. 5, 2021) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For further information or to request an absentee ballot call 770-775-8202 or go online to ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov. A drop box is available for return of voted mail ballots in front of the Administration Building (old entrance), 625 West Third St, Jackson.
