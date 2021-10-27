The Jackson High School Red Devils cross country team will be headed to the state AAA cross country meet in Carrollton on Nov. 5 after placing 4th in the region 2-AAA cross country race on Oct. 27 in Cordele and hosted by Crisp County High School.
According to coach Travis Elrod, “Finishing top 5 on the team and scoring were junior Corbin Presley, sophomore Mason VanLandingham, and three freshmen: Weston Rainey, TJ White, and Brendan Goodman. Freshman Derrick Adams and junior Jaydon Saindon also had strong races and helped hold off runners from our closest competitors to help the team secure the state qualifying position.”
The Running Red Devils are the third sports team this fall to qualify for state competition. The Lady Devils volleyball team won the Region 2-AAA title for the second year in a row and made it into the Sweet 16 in the state tournament, and the Lady Devils softball team finished second in 2-AAA and made it into the Elite 8. They headed to Columbus on Oct. 27 to compete in the Elite 8 softball tournament beginning Oct. 28.
The Red Devils football team also has a chance to head to the state playoffs depending on how they do against Mary Persons on Oct. 29 in Forsyth, and against Upson-Lee on Nov. 5 at Red Devil Hill.
