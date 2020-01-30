A rumor of a student threatening to harm others at Henderson Middle School earlier this week was fabricated and not a credible threat, according to the Butts County School System and Butts County Sheriff's Office.
A Facebook post on Jan. 27 from the school system stated:
"This morning, the administration of Henderson Middle School was made aware of a rumor concerning a student making threats to harm others at school. In partnership with local law enforcement, we began investigating the situation immediately. After conducting extensive interviews and examining all of the information, we believe the accusation suggesting a student intended to harm others at school was fabricated. Again, we have no information that would suggest a credible threat to our campus. Please know that we will always take matters such as this seriously and investigate them fully. It is our utmost priority to ensure the safety of all our students and staff. We will continue to monitor the situation."
The Sheriff's Office Facebook page reiterated that there was no cause for alarm.
"In response to several requests to the Butts County Sheriff's Office, we would like to inform parents and guardians of all Butts County School Students that the incident at Henderson Middle School was fully investigated and there is no credible threat to the school, students or staff. Butts County Sheriff's Office SROs, CID Investigators and Butts County School administration thoroughly investigated this incident. The investigation revealed a rumor that had been spread. The source of the rumor was found and has been dealt with appropriately."
