Rudy Mangham was named Butts County Citizen of the Year at the Butts County Chamber of Commerce awards dinner and annual meeting, held Thursday, March 12 at the Central Georgia EMC Annex.
A lifelong resident of Butts County, Mangham is a member of the Towaliga Community and is a deacon at Towaliga Baptist Church.
He started his career as a mill worker, then a logger, and eventually owned his own logging company with a friend. He later followed a call to the ministry by joining the funeral business and serving as vice president of the Shoes for God’s Children board where he has helped provide over 4,000 Butts County children with new shoes each year.
Mangham’s wife Maureen said there’s no way of knowing just how many people her humble husband has reached out to and helped over the years. Mangham was surprised when his name was announced.
“He has preached a countless number of funerals in Butts County. He is a man of God, a man of integrity, and a family man,” said Joe Westbury as he presented the honor to Mangham. “When asking citizens in Butts County about this man, they used several words to describe him: humble, compassionate, a passionate leader, and one summed it up well, an all-around wonderful man.”
The Citizen of the Year award is sponsored by Tim Broyles State Farm.
Local artist Scott Coleman was named Butts County Chamber 2019 Hall of Fame inductee, an honor sponsored by Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home. Coleman was unable to attend the event so a subsequent event honoring him is being planned for April.
Butts County Employee of Year awards were presented to City of Jackson employees Clemmie Adams and Eddie Walker by Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin. Adams has worked for the city’s public works department for 48 years. For many years, he kept the city clean by physically picking up the garbage cans left by the curbsides. He now uses a sweeper to keep the city’s streets and parking lots clean.
Walker was first hired by the city under the CETA program, a federally-funded jobs training program. He has worked for the city in the wastewater treatment plants for 48 years.
“They just don’t make ‘em like Clemmie Adams and Eddie Walker anymore,” said Pippin.
The Employee of the Year awards are sponsored by United Bank.
The following awards were also presented:
• Business of the Year - Zaxby’s (Shawn Goelz and Curtis Weaver), sponsored by May and Carter Oil Company.
• Butts County Organization of the Year – Butts Mutts, sponsored by Ameris Bank.
• Melinda McLarnon Service Award winners were Kim Freshwater, Don and Doris Cook, and the Henderson School Alumni Association Trust, sponsored by The Brickery.
• Best Table Décor – City of Jenkinsburg
• Best Table Décor First Runner Up - WellStar Sylvan Grove
• Best Table Décor Second Runner Up - Butts County School System
Chamber Past Chairman Tim Broyles officially passed the gavel to Chamber Chairman Josh Thomas during the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.