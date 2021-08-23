Rubin Beck, the co-owner of the historic Carmichael House, has announced he is running to represent District 2 on the Jackson City Council. Beck wants to visit with his neighbors in District 2 to discuss how to make Jackson a better place to live, work and play,
Beck earned a degree in Speech Communication from Valdosta State University in 2008. His experience includes having served as a manager for an international retailer, a recruiter and safety officer for an Atlanta based logistics company, and project manager for a healthcare technology company.
“I believe my education, work experience and lack of political experience will allow me to approach decision-making as a city councilman with a fresh perspective,” Beck said.
Beck and his wife, Paige, moved to Jackson five years ago for the opportunity to preserve the historic Carmichael House. Since restoring this beautiful old home, they now run an event facility they constructed on the property. Thanks to the beauty of their historic home and the event facility, they are now bringing visitors to Jackson who are spending money locally and learning to love all that is good about the city.
“I believe in public safety and will support increasing funding for our police department,” Beck said. “I will champion building a new public safety complex to house our fire and police departments, and I will support all affordable efforts to improve the quality of life for all Jackson residents.
“It is important that we continue to develop our city into a place that we are all proud to call home,” he continued. “Together we can strengthen our city, not just for ourselves but also for our families, our neighbors and generations to come. With your help we can look forward to victory and a fresh outlook for the future!”
If you would like to discuss Beck’s plans or join his winning team, contact his campaign by phone at 770-648-3538, email at RubinBeckForCityCouncil@gmail.com, or https://www.facebook.com/RubinBeckForCityCouncil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.