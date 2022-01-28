Work is scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 31, to replace a mini roundabout at State Route (SR) 36 and Keys Ferry Road/Barnetts Bridge Road in Butts County, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The new roundabout will have a landscaped central island surrounded by a low concrete curb and a 12-foot truck apron. The apron provides more space for the rear wheels of tractor-trailer trucks. It will be a different color of concrete to make it easily distinguishable from the central island. The existing mini roundabout is constructed of material that is bolted to the asphalt. It has truck blisters but some drivers have opted to drive across the roundabout due to its low profile.
Construction will be done in two phases. The first contractor will remove the existing roundabout and grade and widen the area as needed. Once that phase is complete, a second contractor within 14 days will start building the new roundabout. Each contractor has 120 days to complete its phase of work.
There will be traffic interruptions during both phases and drivers should expect delays and flaggers to control movement. Please keep an eye out for people and equipment and adjust your speed as you enter the work zone.
These are two separate Georgia Department of Transportation Quick Response Projects (QRPs), which cost less than $200,000 each and can be completed in a short period of time. The money comes from the state motor fuel tax and is primarily used for small projects on the state route system.
