The William McIntosh Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution recently had the privilege of presenting a DAR Excellence in Community Service Award to Rodney Henderson. The Community Service Award provides chapters opportunities in their communities to recognize worthy individuals who voluntarily have contributed a civic or benevolent service to the community in an outstanding manner.
The chapter recommended Henderson for the award and solicited letters of commendation from the community on his behalf. Regent Sharon Pennebaker completed the necessary forms and sent them, along with the letters of commendation, to the DAR State and National leaders in hopes that Mr. Henderson would be recognized for the award.
The Georgia State Society DAR and the National Society DAR both approved the Community Service Award for Henderson. The local DAR members were thrilled when they were notified of Henderson’s recognition.
Chapter Parliamentarian Judy Farrigan presented the award to Henderson at the December meeting. The William McIntosh Chapter was honored to present this award to an outstanding citizen.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. Founded on Oct. 11, 1890 and incorporated in 1896 by an Act of Congress, close to a million women have joined DAR since it was founded. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. Current membership is 185,000 and 3,000 in all 50 states. Visit the DAR Website (www.dar.org) to read about steps to membership and to fill out a prospective membership form.
