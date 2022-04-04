Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of March 28-April 3, 2022:
• Abrielle Elise Proper on charges of Felony Obstruction of Hindering an Officer, Criminal Interference with Government Property, and Disorderly Conduct.
• Shakkarral Shantell Moore on a charge of Simple Battery - Family Violence.
• Michael McWhorter on charges of Battery - Family Violence, and Criminal Trespass - Family Violence.
• Michael Curtis Bristol on a charge of Obstruction of Officer.
• Philip Ross Saville on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substances, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession of Marijuana less than One Ounce, Possession of a Drug Related Object and Simple Battery - Family Violence.
• Kyle Thomas Hamilton Jr. on charges of Failure to Maintain Lane, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute. (2 counts), Manufacture of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.
• Jordan Malik Cole on a charge of Burglary in the 1st Degree.
• Mark Eugene Blessit on charges of Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Stephen Harris on charges of Criminal Attempt, and Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree Family Violence.
• Asir K. Kassam on charges of Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, Possession of Marjuana, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Headlight Requirement.
• Holly Blake Jones on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Drugs Not in Original Container and Weaving over Roadway.
• Shanna Jones on the charge of Possession of Controlled Substances.
• Jason Brett Woods on the charge of Possession of Controlled Substances.
• John McGinty on charges of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Failure to Maintain Lane.
• Jarius Bland on a charge of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.
Bond was granted in 12 cases and denied in two cases. Judges held civil hearings and issued 40 arrest warrants. Clerks filed 19 civil cases.
