On Sunday, May 23, Pastor Benny Tate and the Rock Springs Church family of Milner had the privilege of honoring their 2021 high school graduates. Public schools from surrounding counties were represented; along with Rock Springs Christian Academy and other private schools.
featured
Rock Springs Church celebrates its high school graduates
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- Steve Miller | RealClearWire
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fourth suspect in Feb. 16 murder in Butts County arrested in Kennesaw
- What is COVID-19 brain fog — and does a cure exist?
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- 3 shot during early morning gun battle at Atlanta apartment complex
- Atlanta bars host Narcan training after several people reportedly overdose on laced cocaine
- Gabby Edmonds named Valedictorian, Jay Cosby named Salutatorian; JHS graduation is May 28
- Jackson will be busy this year, including the Red, White & Boom Celebration on July 4th
- Tarik White signs with Huntington College; Dennis Foster signs with Shorter University
- Democrats brace for momentous decision: Will Pelosi run again?
Images
Videos
Collections
- Butts County 2021 graduates from other schools
- Oldest Disneyland rides from 1955 to today
- Main Street of America: Route 66 attractions state by state
- Jackson High School Class of 2021
- 8 ways to reach a healthy blood pressure
- ON THE MARKET: 'Cobra Kai' estate is for sale in Cobb County
- PHOTOS: Scenes from the Atlanta Air Show
- Ranking the 63 smartest dog breeds
- Pawsitively adorable: Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- Lowest-paying jobs that require a bachelor's degree
Latest News
- How Zuckerberg Millions Paid for Progressives to Work With 2020 Vote Officials Nationwide
- MasterBrand Cabinets holding national hiring day on June 2
- Jackson-Butts County Library has exciting Summer Reading Program planned
- Rock Springs Church celebrates its high school graduates
- This summer your barbecue is your pizza oven
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: What are your plans for Memorial Day weekend?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.