Rock Springs Christian Academy has announced Amelia Sexton as STAR student and Delainer Joiner as STAR teacher for the 2023 graduating class. Sexton is a part of the RSCA chapel and RS fuse worship teams and interns with the Rock Springs Church Creative Team. She plans to attend the University of Georgia to study communications.
Sexton stated that she chose Joiner as STAR teacher for several reasons. “She truly is a wonderful math teacher and it shows in everything that she does. She goes above and beyond teaching and is a like a mentor in her students’ lives. You can tell that she cares about each of her students personally,” said Sexton.
Joiner received a bachelor’s degree in education from Mercer University and a master’s degree from Troy State University. She is gifted certified with the Academic Coach Endorsement. She worked in the Griffin-Spalding County School system for 28 years before retiring and coming to RSCA where she has been teaching for four years.
“I first met Amelia as a ninth-grader in my homeroom class,” said Joiner. “I was struck by her beauty and poise. Then I heard her sing during worship, and I knew that she had to be an angel. I became Amelia’s geometry teacher the next year, and her intelligence and strong work ethic were outstanding. I continued to teach Amelia as a junior in advanced algebra 2, and I have had the pleasure of having her for pre-calculus as a senior. Every day she impresses me with her desire to learn and grow as a young adult. I am blessed to be her choice as STAR Teacher. This year as Amelia has begun to look beyond Rock Springs Christian Academy, we have had many conversations about her future plans. I was so proud of her when she received her acceptance letter to UGA, but I was not surprised. She is destined for remarkable things.”
