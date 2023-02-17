Rocksprings STAR.jpg

Rock Springs Christian Academy STAR Teacher Delainer Joiner and STAR Student Amelia Sexton

 Special Photo

Rock Springs Christian Academy has announced Amelia Sexton as STAR student and Delainer Joiner as STAR teacher for the 2023 graduating class. Sexton is a part of the RSCA chapel and RS fuse worship teams and interns with the Rock Springs Church Creative Team. She plans to attend the University of Georgia to study communications. 

Sexton stated that she chose Joiner as STAR teacher for several reasons. “She truly is a wonderful math teacher and it shows in everything that she does. She goes above and beyond teaching and is a like a mentor in her students’ lives. You can tell that she cares about each of her students personally,” said Sexton.  

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.