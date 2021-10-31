MILNER - The Rock Springs Christian Academy volleyball team has been training 8-12 hours a week since the summertime in order to make sure they were ready and able to compete in their tournaments through the year and their work paid off as they finished State Runner Up in the GAPPS 1-AA Volleyball State Championship game.
“I feel the biggest challenge we had to work through this year was learning how to become a team and play together,” said coach Christy Roberts. “You can have a team full of amazing athletes, but until they figure out how to play with each other, as well as for each other, you will never have the cohesiveness that is absolutely necessary to be successful. I saw growth in these girls as the season progressed.”
The team finished the season with a record of 19 wins and only 3 losses. This is the furthest RSCA has gone within their volleyball wins and staff and students are so proud of all of the hard work and dedication they have put into this sport.
