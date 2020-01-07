Rock Springs Christian Academy Varsity Eagles cheer and football in Milner celebrated their undefeated season on Monday, Dec. 9 with their annual awards ceremony recognizing the accomplishments of the 2019 season.
The Varsity Eagles were GAPPS Region Champs for the second year in a row, making it to the semifinals in the playoffs. Eight varsity football players were chosen as All-Region players by coaches within their region, with three of those same players also being named All-State players.
Butts County residents senior Caden Fleming and sophomore Dawson Livingston were recognized as team captains. Fleming, Livingston, and sophomore Luke Matthews were named 2019 All Region players chosen by coaches in their region. Fleming and Livingston were also recognized as 2019 All-State players as chosen by coaches in their association. Livingston received 3 medals for Defensive Player of the Game.
All varsity cheer and football players were awarded letterman status for the region win.
Coach Mike Couch of Butts County assisted Athletic Director and Head Coach Steve Chafin and Assistant Coach Clint Ashmore (former Jackson Red Devil coach) with football.