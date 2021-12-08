Robert Lewis Henderson Jr., 38, of Flovilla, was sentenced Wednesday evening, Dec. 8, to 20 years, 12 years to serve in prison and 8 years on probation, for the Oct. 31, 2019 shooting death of Nicholas Phinazee Bryan, 27, of Milner, at the Waffle House at 3201 Ga. Highway 36 West.
A Butts County jury found Henderson guilty of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault on Nov. 23 following a weeklong trial.
Due to Henderson being the son of a Butts County commissioner and Bryan being related to a Butts County judge, Judge Robert L. Mack from Clayton County presided over the trial and the sentencing with prosecutors from the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office presenting the state’s case.
Henderson and Antonio DeMarty Evans, 41, of Flovilla, were at the Waffle House about 10:45 p.m. with Henderson’s girlfriend and Evans’ wife when an inebriated Bryan walked in and made several racial slurs toward them, including the use of the N word.
Evans, Henderson and Bryan stepped outside once to talk, and Evans and Bryan walked back inside while Henderson said he went to his truck to call 911 before going back inside. Once inside, Bryan again said something and he was asked to leave.
Witnesses said they heard Bryan threaten to kill someone using profanity and the N word again. He, Evans and Henderson began exiting the restaurant, with Henderson in front. Bryan and Evans began to fight in the foyer of the restaurant, at which time Henderson turned around and fired one shot, striking Bryan. Bryan was transported to Monroe County Hospital in Forsyth where he later died at approximately 3 a.m.
During closing arguments, defense attorneys claimed that Henderson shot Bryan in self-defense because he thought Bryan was threatening to kill him and possibly had a weapon.
But the prosecutor said the fight was between Bryan and Evans, not Henderson, and that they were going to settle it with fists, not a gun.
The jury took about six hours to decide. Henderson was originally charged with felony murder, but the jury chose to convict him on a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.
During the sentencing hearing, Judge Mack heard statements from Bryan’s fiance, parents, sister, brother-in-law, uncle, and best friend. His fiance’s sister also read a statement Bryan’s now 9-year-old daughter dictated to her.
Family members said Bryan was a loving, kind, strong, caring and hard-working person who took care of his parents, fiance and daughter, and who was getting ready to take over managing the family farm. They repeatedly stated that Henderson stole Bryan’s dream from him, and stole him from his daughter, fiance, parents and family.
They also stated how unfair it was that Henderson, who was granted bail after his arrest for the shooting, has been able to freely live his life for the last two years while Bryan lies in a grave and they have suffered his loss.
Bryan’s mother Brenda, who was waiting outside Waffle House for Bryan, saw the fight and heard the shot that took her son’s life, said her worst nightmare played out before her eyes.
“Henderson Jr. gave me and my family a life sentence,” she said. “He stole my life and my son’s life, while he lived like a free man. He killed him over a word and stole my granddaughter’s daddy.”
The defense had called numerous character witnesses for Henderson during the trial. At the sentencing hearing, the defense attorney said the majority of people in the courtroom and outside were there for Henderson. He asked those in the courtroom who supported Henderson to stand, and 50 people stood up.
The defense did have Henderson’s father, Robert Henderson Sr., and two others speak on his behalf. Henderson apologized to the Bryan family and asked them for forgiveness. He said his son was raised in the church and taught to love. Henderson said his son did not hurt anybody intentionally, but used the gun out of fear.
Robert Henderson Jr. also spoke on his own behalf, stating he didn’t go to the Waffle House to hurt anyone and was sorry it happened. He asked for forgiveness and said he was afraid for his life and for his family’s life, and did not shoot to kill Bryan.
The state prosecutor said perhaps Bryan didn’t understand the impact of using the N word, but that Henderson did not kill the word, he killed a father, son, brother and fiance, and the state asked for the maximum penalty of 25 years for voluntary manslaughter.
The defense claimed Bryan was the aggressor and by using the N word, put fear into Henderson. They encouraged the court to understand the circumstances and asked that for the minimum penalty.
Judge Mack took a recess that lasted more than an hour, and when he returned, on the charge of voluntary manslaughter, he sentenced Henderson to 20 years, 12 to serve and 8 on probation. Henderson is also not to have any contact with the victim’s family, and must turn in any law enforcement equipment, such as a reserve deputy badge, that he has.
The judge also advised Henderson and his attorneys they have 30 days to file motions either for a new trial or for an appeal.
Henderson was taken into custody by Butts County Sheriff’s deputies. He will be transported to the Georgia Diagnostics and Classification Prison on Hwy. 36 in Jackson while the Department of Corrections determines where to place him in the state prison system.
