Rita Wallace opened Rita’s Beaute’Rama back in 1969. Despite changes in staff and signage and even names, for 50 years the salon has been an iconic landmark on the Jackson square.
More than 65 customers and well-wishers attended Rita’s thank you celebration on Nov. 30.
Wallace said that she still loves her job.
“I love doing hair,” she said. “It is very satisfying. But I really love my customers.
“I could not have stayed in business for 50 years without great staff, either,” she added.”
“And she can’t retire either,” said devoted customer Phyllis Davis. “She needs to keep on doing my hair.”
Back in the 1960s, Wallace did a 3,000-hour apprenticeship before working for others for a year or two in Griffin. She bought the business on the square in ’69 and moved to Jackson to run it.
According to Wallace, being on the square has been a blessing.
“We get so much more visibility. And it’s great that we have the new municipal parking lots. That helps a lot.”
Wallace tries to call her shop Rita’s Salon these days, but the old-timers still call it Rita’s Beaute’ Rama.