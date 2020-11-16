Jackson High School Lady Devil Riley Morgan has been named to the AAA GVCA (Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association) All-State Team. Morgan is the second Lady Devil to be named to the GVCA All-State Team in Lady Devil history and will represent Jackson on the 8-member All-State Team.
Coach Michael Smith said Morgan, who played Libero (defensive player) for the Lady Devils this season, worked extremely hard this year to be at this level of play.
"She is consistently focused on doing the things that it takes to perfect her craft," Smith said. "Volleyball is extremely important to her and she demonstrates that by sacrificing whatever is necessary to become a better player. One of the things that stands out most about her is her understanding of the game and the systems of play that we use. Combined with her athleticism, this really helps her to be able to anticipate things on the court and help her teammates get into positions where they can be successful.
"Playing Libero, a largely defensive position, she doesn't get the flashy offensive stats or many chances to affect the game offensively in transition," Smith continued. "Instead, her best plays occur a couple of touches before her teammate earns a kill by making sure our setters and hitters can stay in rhythm. Defensively, she has the most digs in a match, season, and career at JHS. The opportunities that she has to affect the game on the offensive end come when she's serving and she was not only the leader on our team in serve rating and percentage, but also ranked highly in the state"
Teammate and classmate Kaitlyn Eidson was named to the All-State team last year. Smith said to have two nominees in two years from the same class is special and speaks to the amount of work that his girls have put in over the past few years.
"We have had a tremendous amount of growth, going 83-33 in the past 3 seasons and that is in no small part thanks to the hard work these girls put in on a daily basis," Smith said. "These individual awards are great and are well deserved and ultimately show that we have one of the best programs central Georgia has to offer."
Morgan and Eidson are juniors this year, so they will return to help lead the two-time defending 2-AAA champion Lady Devils again next year.
