Congratulations to Riley Britton and Brenton Harden of Rock Springs Christian Academy in Milner. They both placed at the Griffin RESA Regional Science Fair on Feb. 6. Britton (left) was awarded 1st place and Harden (right) was awarded 3rd place. Both are Butts County residents.
Riley Britton and Brenton Harden of Rock Springs Christian Academy win at RESA Science Fair
