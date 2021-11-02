The Jackson-Butts County Arts Council featured local non-professional artists and hobbyists in “Butts County Creates” during the Jackson Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23. The art was on display inside the Historic Butts County Courthouse.
Ribbons were awarded in three categories:
♦ 2-D: Watercolors, pastels, oils, acrylics, pencil, pen and ink drawings, collage and digital painting and drawing.
♦ 3-D: Sculpture, ceramic, woodworking, jewelry, hanging 3-D art, pottery, quilts and fiber arts.
♦ Photography: Black and white photos, color photos, digitally enhanced photographs.
Butts County Creates Art Exhibit Winners:
2D
♦ 1st: Anita Tribble -Painting/collage
♦ 2nd: Al Jordan- American Flag in stained glass
♦ 3rd: Claire Pierce- Painted and Scratched Timberwolf
Photography
♦ 1st: Larry Stanford — Making Fire
♦ 2nd: Cal Ruffin — Eagle in Flight
♦ 3rd: Danielle McGouirk — Hummingbird on flower
3D
1st: Joe Patterson — Carved Face of Christ
2nd: Sophie Jones — Clay Dragons
3rd: Walt Crossland — Hand made knives
