Faith Works Business Solutions.jpg

The Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 7 for Faith Works Business Solutions, located at 169 Dempsey Ave., Suite C in Jackson. Owner Lakeicha Goodrum offers bookkeeping and financial management services including tax preparation, notary services (with mobile accomodations), credit repair, and business start-up support. For accurate, accredited and affordable business solutions, contact Faith Works Business Solutions at 678-562-5828 or fwbstaxpros@gmail.com. In the photo, as family and chamber members look on, Goodrum cuts the ribbon.

