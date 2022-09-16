JACKSON — Butts County Board of Education members, current administrators, past superintendents, current Red Devil football coaches, past coaches and diehard Red Devil fans gathered on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 15 to officially cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Red Devil Hill stadium.
The ceremony was held at 7 p.m. and began with welcoming remarks by Butts County School Superintendent Brent Lowe.
“All of this work has taken place in less than a year, and we give credit to Parrish Construction,” Lowe said. “They promised us a graduation, and we had one. (For me,) it was nice to come in and have a project 75 to 80% complete. We pretty much just pulled it in the driveway.”
Lowe thanked numerous people for their contributions to the project including former superintendent Todd Simpson and former assistant superintendent Darrell Evans. He also recognized the former superintendents and former football coaches who were in attendance.
Following the official cutting of the ribbon, fans were ushered into the stadium by members of the Jackson High School band and the Jackson High School cheerleaders. Players from the Jackson High School football team were also at the event. Visitors were allowed to walk on the field and take a self-guided tour of the new facility.
The new field also includes a video scoreboard, new home grandstands, new home side stands, a new larger press box, new restrooms, a new band concession area, and a new synthetic field. A new two-story building replaces the former white concrete block visitors’ locker room.
The new home stands are larger, bringing the seating capacity at Red Devil Hill closer to that required by the Georgia High School Association to host state playoff football games. The old band concession stand next to the visitors’ stands was removed and that area will be a very nice plaza area that will also allow the school system to place temporary seats in there when needed to get up to around he 4,000-seat number required by the GHSA to host a home playoff football game.
The new two-story building in the end zone facing Franklin Street houses the visitors’ locker room, a cheerleaders’ locker room, new restrooms for the visitors’ side, along with the new band concession stand. A full commercial kitchen is also included.
The second floor of the new building will house the Red Devil Hall of Fame. This area includes a glass front that overlooks the field. This space can be used for banquets/meetings. The second floor also has patios on either side adjacent to the Hall of Fame, where groups can gather outside and watch the football games.
Red Devil Hill renovations were made possible by Butts County voters who approved the continuation of the Butts County School System’s 1% ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) in March 2021. The ESPLOST is estimated to raise up to $30 million to pay for a variety of school projects. Red Devil Hill’s renovation was the first project.
