The Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, July 21, at Tara Properties, the newest real estate office in Butts County, located at 2 Byars Street in Jackson. The chamber looks forward to working with Nicholas Terrell (Broker) & Clayton Terrell (VP Associate Broker) of Tara Properties.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Tara Properties in Jackson
