The city of Jackson, in partnership with the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Apr. 22 to welcome Henderson Funeral Services, LLC to the community.
Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey, Lisa Durden, Executive Director of Butts County Chamber of Commerce and Brad Johnson, Butts County Manager, were among those who attended the ceremony and provided congratulatory remarks to the business owner and staff members.
“I thank God for allowing us to be here to be able to provide excellent quality funeral service to Jackson, Georgia and the surrounding area at an affordable price, and with the highest level of professionalism,” said business owner and Butts County Commissioner Robert L. Henderson Sr. “The Henderson Funeral Services has professional licensed staff members: funeral directors, embalmers, pre-need specialist, licensed insurance agents and notary publics to assist our families in various needs. We are here to serve the community/families with dignity and grace.”
Henderson has opened his second business within the community of Jackson. Henderson's first business is Henderson & Son Tree Service, Inc., which has served the community for more than a decade.
Henderson Funeral Services, LLC is located at 744 Brownlee Road in Jackson. For more information, please contact the Henderson Funeral Services at 770-504-3151 or visit www.hendersonfuneralservicesga.com
