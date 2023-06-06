The Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 31 to dedicate the two new murals on the corner of Mulberry Street and Third Street.
Located on the side of the Mesquite Building, one mural depicts Butts County as Georgia’s Outdoor Capital with pictures of various sites of interest in the county, including Jackson Lake, Jenkinsburg, Jackson, Flovilla, Indian Springs, Dauset Trails and High Falls. The second mural is a directional mural indicating mileage to various points of interest in Butts County.
Butts County secured a Vibrant Communities Grant through the Georgia Council for the Arts to help pay for the murals. This program is sponsored in part by GCA through appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly and support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
An additional facade grant was obtained by the City of Jackson’s Downtown Development Authority to help pay for cleaning and applying the base coat of paint to the side of the building.
“This was a collaborative effort between the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, the Butts County Administration, city of Jackson DDA, and the Georgia Council for the Arts,” said Butts County Chamber Director Lisa Durden.The owner of the building, Humberto Colin, granted permission for the artwork to be displayed, and K.P. Painting LLC prepped and painted the side of the building with a shade from the city of Jackson’s approved Historical Collection of colors.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The artwork was completed by local artists Chase and Chance Taylor. The team of brothers also created a mural for the city of Flovilla in 2021.
The 24-year-old twins say it took about two months to finish the mural.
“We were excited to get the gig, and our family is proud of us,” said Chase Taylor. “We had a lot of people honk their horns at us and that was a good feeling.”
Both brothers hold associate degrees in art from Gordon College. In addition to murals, they do commissioned portraits, canvas paintings, tattoos and custom shoes. Their art can also be found at Cultural Experience ATL, an interactive art exhibit in Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.