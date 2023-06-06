The Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 31 to dedicate the two new murals on the corner of Mulberry Street and Third Street.

Located on the side of the Mesquite Building, one mural depicts Butts County as Georgia’s Outdoor Capital with pictures of various sites of interest in the county, including Jackson Lake, Jenkinsburg, Jackson, Flovilla, Indian Springs, Dauset Trails and High Falls. The second mural is a directional mural indicating mileage to various points of interest in Butts County.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.