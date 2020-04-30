Rhett Carroll of Jackson was recently recognized and honored by Gordon State College (GSC) as one of its best and brightest students with a 2020 Highlander EDGE Award for Middle Grades Education.
Selected by faculty and staff, students with the Highlander EDGE are noted for qualities that sets GSC graduates apart: engaged innovators, dedicated scholars, gifted communicators and ethical leaders. Each Highlander EDGE honoree will, in turn, be able to select and honor the faculty or staff member who has impacted their studies and time at Gordon State.
Carroll is a senior at GSC. He was a 2015 honor graduate of Jackson High School and is the son of Ron and Teresa Carroll of Jackson.
EDGE winners are:
• Business and Public Service: Katelyn Basford
• History and Political Science: Victoria Brack
• Humanities: Alyssa Copeland
• Fine and Performing Arts: Larry Stoermer
• Nursing: Brittany Steiger
• Natural Sciences: Amber D. Fraley
• Elementary Education: Brittany Braden
• Middle Grades Education: Rhett Carroll
• Honors Program: Autumn Vicos
• Student Success Center: Hannah Rutledge
• Health Information Management: Tyleslie Johnson
• Student Life Assistant of the Year: Shaughne Bedgood
• Recreation Assistant of the Year Shayla Guillory
• Community Assistant of the Year: Jordyn Mays
A formal ceremony to recognize the students and their mentors will be rescheduled for the beginning of fall semester 2020.
