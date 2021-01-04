On Jan. 7, 1991, the Butts County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to deny a rezoning request by Vulcan Materials that would have permitted a rock quarry to locate in the northeastern part of the county.
Fast forward 30 years, and on Jan. 25, 2021, the Butts County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing and vote on the request by Tussahaw Reserves for rezoning of property in northwest Butts County near the Henry County line for the purpose of a rock quarry.
The quarry proposal was first presented to the Development Authority of Butts County in August. Josh Sprayberry of Tussahaw Reserves, LLC, of Greensboro, the owner of 462 acres near Fincherville Road, Jack Maddox Bridge Road and Keys Ferry Road, said they had geologists do core test samplings on the property and said they have proof of $36 million in granite gneiss at a depth of 200 feet and $80 million at 300 feet. Sprayberry said their quarry could prove to be an economic boon for Butts County, bringing in needed jobs and tax revenue.
Sprayberry noted that the granite outcroppings are on the surface, which would make establishing the quarry much easier than at other sites.
One of the things that makes our site truly unique is that usually most quarries will spend over $2-3 million stripping the site, which means removing the dirt and soil across the top to get to the bedrock," Sprayberry said. "That could be anywhere from 25-75 feet of soil removed. The uniqueness of our site is that our granite outcroppings are on the surface. We will immediately start producing rock versus having the normal 1-2 year delay for removal of soil."
The property is currently zoned agricultural-residential (AR) and would have to be changed to heavy industrial (M3) and also require a special use permit for the quarry.
But many residents view the proposed quarry as ruining the county they chose to live in, expressing concerns about the safety of citizens and the environment in the area if a quarry is allowed, and the cost to the county of repairing roads that could be damaged by the heavy trucks coming from the quarry.
Butts County Stop the Rock Quarry was established to research, collect and analyze information, raise funding, publicize, and to present a unified effort in opposition to the proposal by Tussahaw Reserves, LLC. They are also raising funds for possible legal action if the quarry rezoning is approved by the county.
The Henry County Water Authority has also expressed its opposition to the quarry based on concerns what the quarry would do its proximity to the authority’s Tussahaw Creek Dam, Reservoir and Water Treatment Plant. The dam is located about a half-mile west of Fincherville Road and borders the Butts/Henry County line and is the largest reservoir serving Henry County.
HCWA General Manager Lindy Farmer Jr. said the impacts of blasting and deep excavations into the bedrock could possibly fracture the dam and cause it to fail, causing “probable loss of life and result in catastrophic environmental and economic impact.”
Farmer also expressed concerns that dewatering efforts in the quarry (draining water from the depths of the quarry) could substantially lower the surrounding ground water levels by as much as 300 feet, causing significant impact to regional groundwater flows and causing environmental and ecological impacts.
Farmer sent a letter and resolution to Butts County on Oct. 5 stating the authority’s opposition.
Most recently, three landowners whose property borders the proposed quarry site have filed suit against the company owners, claiming the quarry would cause irreparable damage to their properties, and seeking an injunction aqainst the operation of the proposed quarry.
The rezoning request will first be heard on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. by the Butts County Planning and Development Commission. It will be a public hearing and there will be time allotted for both sides to state their cases. The hearing will be held at the Central Georgia EMC Annex at 923 S. Mulberry Street in Jackson, and a large crowd is expected.
The Planning and Development Commission is a recommending body only, and whether they vote for or against the rezoning, the Board of Commissioners will have the final vote on the issue at their Jan. 25 meeting. It will also be a public hearing, again with time for both sides to present their plans and/or concerns. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will also be held at the Central Georgia EMC Annex. Again, a large crowd is expected for the meeting.
