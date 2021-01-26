Butts County students returned to in-person learning Jan. 19 after the second semester on Jan. 7 in virtual learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and a number of educators in quarantine.
School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said Monday that the return to in-person learning has gone well, but that they are keeping a close watch on the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
“Things could change quickly, obviously, but we are hopeful that we are beginning to see consistent decline that would indicate that we’re over the holiday surge in cases and quarantines and that kind of thing,” said Simpson. “Our county level data, along with the state level data, would suggest that things are beginning to settle some. Our number of cases locally have continued to decline since the holidays.
“We are in pretty good shape staff-wise right now,” he continued. “We know that things could change rapidly, but we’ve gotten most of our staff back that were either in a quarantine situation or tested positive over the break. Our numbers are pretty good right now considering the high numbers we saw across the state. Things seem to be trending in the right direction.”
Simpson said while there were some parents wanting to keep their children in virtual learning longer, that they expected about 80% of students to return to in-person learning and the percentage of students in school is close to that.
The superintendent said they are continuing to stress the importance of following COVID-19 guidelines for safety, and added that they are also planning to be ready when vaccines are available for educators.
“As I have said to the staff, it’s going to be very, very important for us to remain committed to being very careful of using the face coverings and trying to avoid any unnecessary risks; all of the things that we know to be solid best practices for eliminating the transmission of illness,” said Simpson. “It will be important for us to continue to adhere to those practices and hopefully things continue to trend in the right direction and we’ll have some warmer weather hopefully soon. I think all those things will combine to help us.
“We remain very hopeful that educators will have a vaccine opportunity available to them soon,” he added. “We are in the process of trying to get organized for that and trying to get a good estimate of how many of our educators will be interested in getting the vaccine, and developing a plan so that when they tell us that they have the dosages available to us, we’ll be ready.”
The school system is also taking a conservative approach to extra-curricular activities such as spring sports,
“At the start of our second semester, our spring sports — baseball, soccer, track and field — began to practice. We did some ‘podding’ the first 10 days or so, so that they weren’t having full squad workouts, but having students come in smaller groups and do some workouts.
“The other thing that is important with spring sports is that fortunately they are outdoor sports,” added Simpson. “That seems to make a difference — being outdoors versus being indoors. It just provides us a little bit of an opportunity operate more safely just by nature of the fact that they are outdoors and spaced out a little bit. But we watch those things very closely and doing everything we can to mitigate it. Anything that could impact us in the classroom, we’re trying to be very conservative in how we handle those.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.