Retiring Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin was praised for her efforts in improving Jackson over the last eight years at a reception held at The Carmichael House on Dec. 21. She was also presented with a ceremonial key to the Jackson Police Department by Chief James Morgan for her support of the city and the department.
City councilman Don Cook kicked off the festivities by stating that in his opinion Pippin has done an unbelievable job.
“I’ve had some people ask me, ‘What has she done so great?’ and I said, well, I wish I had a before picture of when she came into office and one of when she is leaving. I think the town looks a heck of a lot better than it did back then,” said Cook. “We appreciate you, Kay. We’re going to miss you and wish you the best of luck.”
Lisa Durden, executive director for the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, thanked Pippin for what she has done for the city and community.
“When I became the chamber director last January, I had retired from state government and had decided I would take on this task of helping the chamber,” said Durden. “Kay immediately reached out to me and has been a great resource to me. Her experience in Henry County (as the chamber president there from 2002-2013) has been beneficial to our community as well. You can look around the city at the improvements that have been made, the things that we see and the things that we don’t see that we’ll be thankful for for years to come.”
Durden added that one of the best projects she believes Pippin did dealt with getting rid of blighted properties in the city.
“That’s one of those before and after pictures that we can see,” said Durden. “There were over 150 properties that have been removed that were in bad shape and not habitable and an eyesore for our community. I think having those removed and having the positive things that we see have benefitted our community greatly. I want to thank her for all her help and all the help the city has given the chamber in the last year.”
Business owners Melinda McLarnon of The Brickery, a former chamber director, and Karen Garrrett of The Carmichael House also expressed their thanks to Pippin for her assistance in helping them get their businesses off the ground.
“She has really been beneficial in helping us get everything we needed,” said Garrett. “We had a dream of what we wanted to do here and she’s been a big supporter ever since then.”
Jackson Police Chief James Morgan thanked the mayor for her support of the police department.
“I had a long career in law enforcement and when I actually chose to come home and interview for the job, that was one of the hardest interviews that I ever sat in and I appreciate it because looking back, it is the way an interview should be done and it all came together for a good product,” said Morgan. “But we appreciate what you’ve done for us. We thank you for your support and your leadership, and I thank you for being a friend.”
Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson said while everyone in Jackson knows how passionate and energetic Pippin is for the city, they may not know that she is also working hard for the region.
“What you may not know is that Kay works hard on a regional and statewide level to promote Jackson and to promote the region, and that is so important,” said Wilson. “That’s where I’ve interacted with Kay. We appreciate what you’ve done.”
Pippin’s son Andy, who is also experienced in local government, having served as the city manager in Hampton for four years, said his mother not only took on the role as Jackson’s mayor, but also acted as the city manager for free for eight years.
“You have to make really tough decisions in that role and she did it,” he said. “ t takes a very strong person to make those decisions, whether or not if they’re popular. But you do it for the future ahead.”
Pippin added that he and his family is proud of his mom.
“To see what the first female mayor has done in Jackson is an inspiration to my daughters,” he said.
Former Henry County and Georgia Tax Commissioner David Curry said he has known Pippin for 20 years.
“When I decided to run for Henry County Tax Commissioner, I asked the outgoing commissioner, Andy Pipkin, about it and asked him who else I needed to talk to, and he said one person, Kay Pippin,” said Curry. “Everyone in Henry County knew who Kay was. So I called her and she gave me some great advice. She is a great friend to Henry County, a great friend to Butts County, and a great leader in Jackson.”
Mayor Pippin was given a chance to speak and said she has been very blessed in her work career.
“I’ve always had the pleasure of having jobs that energized me because I like working for a cause,” she said. “I worked for teachers for a while, and I worked for businesses and community development in Henry County, and then I got to come home and bring those skills and contacts back home and it has been a sheer joy to make things happen here. Truly I hope that we’ve raised the bar on expectations here. I hope the community realizes we can be so much more and we just keep climbing and make it happen.”
Pippin added that incoming mayor Carlos Duffey has her full support and said she will help him any way she can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.