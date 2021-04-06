Beginning Thursday, Apr. 8, restrictions in Georgia on public gatherings and shelter-in-place for elderly-care facility residents are being rolled back. The rollback marks the broadest lifting of COVID-19 safety measures since Governor Brian Kemp ended a statewide shelter-in-place order was in place for about three weeks in April 2020.
Restaurants, bars and other popular social spots will no longer face limits on the number of patrons, according to one of several executive orders Kemp signed Mar. 31.
The amount of space people will have to keep apart can also be reduced from 6 feet to at least 3 feet in movie theaters and 3.5 feet for restaurant and bar seating. Group fitness classes in gyms will have to keep exercisers at least 6 feet apart.
Kemp’s latest order also bars local police officers from shutting down businesses that refuse to comply with the new scaled-back distancing and sanitization rules.
Additionally, the order allows state government employees and public-school teachers to take up to 8 hours off of work without using vacation or sick time in order to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
Georgia’s public health emergency, which allows Kemp to continue issuing executive orders on COVID-19, will be extended through the end of April.
The upcoming restrictions rollback comes as Georgia makes headway in vaccinating the state’s nearly 11 million residents after opening up eligibility to everyone in the state 16 years of age and older on March 25.
As of Saturday, April 3, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) vaccine dashboard reported that Georgia has administered over 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Georgia crossed over the 3 million mark on Friday, March 19, meaning over 1 million doses of vaccine were administered in just 15 days in the Peach State. Currently, Georgia has administered 89% of total doses shipped to the state.
Butts County residents make an appointment by calling the Region IV District office at 762-888-8180. When vaccines are available, the normal operation hours of the appointment call center are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The call center does not operate when all appointments are booked for the available vaccine.
The Apr. 5 report from the Department of Public Health shows Georgia now has had 856,340 confirmed cases and 16,749 deaths since the pandemic began.
Butts County had an increase of 29 cases in the past week to a total of 2,133 cases. The county’s number of deaths increased by 1 to 73.
As of 3 p.m. on Apr. 5 in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 36,986 confirmed cases, an increase of 328 cases from last week. Henry County had the largest increase with 171 new cases. Newton County had 52 cases, Spalding County had 40, Butts had 29 cases, and Monroe had 15 cases. Jones County had 12 cases, Lamar had 8 cases, and Jasper had 1 case.
There have been a total of 904 deaths in the eight-county area as of Apr. 5, an increase of 15 deaths from last week. Newton led with 6 deaths, Henry had 4 deaths, Spalding had 3, and Butts and Lamar had 1 each. Jasper, Jones and Monroe counties reported no deaths.
♦ Henry: 18,392 confirmed, 274 deaths
♦ Newton: 7,217 confirmed, 209 deaths
♦ Spalding: 3,883 confirmed, 149 deaths
♦ Butts: 2,133 confirmed, 73 deaths
♦ Monroe: 1,843 confirmed, 85 deaths
♦ Jones: 1,558 confirmed, 52 deaths
♦ Lamar: 1,297 confirmed, 44 deaths
♦ Jasper: 663 confirmed, 18 deaths
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
