A large crowd turned out Nov. 19 for Christmas at the Ranch at Rivers Ranch. The event included arts and crafts and food vendors, children’s activities and Santa Claus will be available for photos. Klassy Kats was also on hand with fully vetted kittens ready for adoption.
Residents celebrate the season with Christmas at the Ranch
