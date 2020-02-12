On Feb. 6, a dozen geneaological researchers and serious history enthusiasts braved tornado watches, record rains, and thunderstorms to attend an initial training program at the Jackson-Butts County Library on how to use the Georgia Historic Newspapers (GHN) website.
Donnie Summerlin, a certified archivist and one of the creators of the site, presented sample searches and guidelines for how to search the site. Several newspapers published in Butts County are included on the site, including the current Progress-Argus up to 1977.
Summerlin delighted the attendees by quickly searching to see if the Beatles visit to Atlanta in 1965 had been covered in the Jackson Progress-Argus. Indeed, several young people from Jackson had attended the Beatles concert, including Elizabeth Freeman and Johnnie Carter, despite an editorial disparaging the quartet and their music by then editor Doyle Jones.
The GHN project was sponsored by the Digital Library of Georgia in cooperation with University of Georgia and the Georgia Public Library Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.