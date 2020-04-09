K-9 Maverick was a stray pitbull-mix that was picked up by Butts County Animal Control. With no interest from the public in adoption, Maverick's days became numbered.
After the Butts County Sheriff's Office interacted with Maverick, it was determined that he possessed the drive desired in a Narcotic Detection K9. Maverick was sent to South Georgia K9 School where he was trained to detect the odor of marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamines.
Deputy Hunter Nunn was selected to be the handler for K9 Maverick and the week of April 4 both Maverick and Nunn became certified as the newest K9 team through the National Narcotic Drug Dog Association.
By rescuing Maverick, the Sheriff's Office gave him a second chance at life, and also saved nearly $14,000 by not having to purchase a drug detection K9.
If you are considering a new pet please keep Butts County Animal Control on the top of your list. They have the best of the best and they all need homes. Maverick is proof in the making.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.