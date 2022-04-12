10th District Congressman Jody Hice came to Jackson Monday afternoon for a ceremony dedicating nine documents of American Law and Government that have been donated to the Historic Butts County Courthouse Welcome Center. The documents were donated by Pastor Benny Tate and Rock Springs Church.
The framed documents include copies of The Ten Commandments, The Magna Carta, The Mayflower Compact, The Declaration of Independence, the Preamble to the Georgia Constitution of 1983, The Star Spangled Banner, a description of the Lady Justice Statue, and a history of the National Motto: “In God We Trust.” The documents are displayed on the wall of the courthouse welcome center across from the office of the Butts County Historical Society.
An identical set of documents was dedicated in March and hang in the hallway outside the Superior Courtroom in the Butts County Judicial Center.
Commissioner Russ Crumbley welcomed a small crowd to the ceremony, recognizing several elected officials in the audience, including Commission Chair Joe Brown, State Sen. Burt Jones, and State Rep. Clint Crowe. Crumbley then introduced Pastor Tate to give an invocation and lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
Tate pledged to support putting the documents in courthouses throughout the state.
“I make this commitment… any courthouse that needs funding to put these nine documents in them, Rock Springs Church will step up,” he said, “because we need these documents not only in our courthouses, but we need them back in society.”
Crumbley then introduced Rep. Hice.
Hice, who is also a pastor, talked about how the push to put the historical documents in courthouses started when the church he was pastor of put a copy of the Ten Commandments in the Barrow County Courthouse and was sued by the ACLU. Hice said they fought for three years, but lost and the commandments were taken down by federal order.
He said they then went focused on the Georgia General Assembly and that it took six years, but that he was there in 2012 when Gov. Deal signed into law that the nine historical documents are legal in any government building in Georgia.
“We give a part of our life for our country, and I believe that the heart and soul of it all is a spiritual battle, and the more we kick God out of the public square and kick God out of who we are as a nation, the bigger our problems become,” said Hice. “We can’t fix what’s wrong in our country by passing more legislation or throwing more money at it; we have got to have the good hand of God leading this country right now. To take this step like this, acknowledging our roots, our foundation, the principles upon which we were established, to me is just one of the primary places we must begin to reclaim what we have been and who we are as a country.”
Hice founded Ten Commandments Georgia, the non-profit organization that started putting the documents up in public buildings. When he went into Congress in 2015, he turned it over to Dr. Tom Rush, who also spoke at the dedication Monday.
Rush said over 1/3 of the 159 counties in the state of Georgia now have the documents displayed in at least one building and their goal is to get the documents up in every county in Georgia.
“Our motivation is we want the citizens of our counties, the citizens of the state Georgia to understand what the real foundation of our law and government is, and it all goes back to the Ten Commandments,” said Rush. “We need to live by those and if we will live by those, God will bless our country immensely.”
Sen. Jones and Rep. Crowe also spoke at the dedication.
Jones praised the work of the Butts County commissioners, stating the posting of the documents is “a true testament to their commitment to leading this county in the right direction.”
Crowe noted that the Georgia General Assembly begins each day’s session with a Scripture reading and prayer by the chaplain of the day and a large group of people always get up and leaves.
“I always tell people that the people who leave during the prayer are usually the ones who need it the most,” said Crowe. “Anything we can do to get the word of God back into our government and get people to focus on that a little more is a great thing.”
