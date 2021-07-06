DECATUR - Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04), Chair of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet, announced on July 6 more than $6 million for local Head Start programs. Johnson helped secure the grant funding as part of the American Rescue Plan.
“This investment will help our local Head Start programs continue preparing Georgia kids for success and help parents get back to work growing our economy knowing their kids are safe and cared for,” said Johnson.
Head Start programs receiving funding:
• CDI Head Start/Dekalb and Rockdale Counties – $263,230
• Easter Seals North Georgia, Inc. – $2,394,197
• Georgia Dept. of Early Care and Learning – $220,156
• McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council – $562,355
• YMCA of Metro Atlanta/Early Childhood Development Co. – $2,696,911
“Easter Seals North Georgia, Inc. is grateful to receive grant funding awarded through the American Rescue Plan,” said Donna Davidson, President and CEO. “This investment will allow our organization to continue to support our staff, children, and families during this unprecedented time by allowing for extended year programming, facility safety upgrades, staff training and wellness supports, along with other components supporting in-person, comprehensive services.”
The funding for Head Start comes in addition to more than $1.5 billion Johnson secured to help Georgia reopen childcare providers safely, keep workers on payroll, and lower costs for hardworking families.
For more information, visit: www.georgiaheadstart.org.
