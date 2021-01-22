ATLANTA – State Representative Clint Crowe (R-Jackson) was sworn into office as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives on Monday, Jan. 11, which was the first day of the 2021-2022 legislative term. In addition to being officially sworn in, the Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named Rep. Crowe to the Banks & Banking, Public Safety and Homeland Security and State Planning & Community Affairs committees.
“I appreciate Speaker Ralston and the Committee on Assignments for selecting me to serve on these committees,” said Crowe. “I believe my professional experience and education will allow me to add to the discussion regarding matters that come before us. I am excited to get to work in these new roles to better serve the people of House District 110 and the state of Georgia.”
The House Committee on Assignments, chaired by House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge), is charged with making all House committee assignments for the members of the Georgia House of Representatives.
Representative Clint Crowe represents the citizens of District 110, which includes portions of Butts, Henry and Newton Counties. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2020 and currently serves on the Banks & Banking, Public Safety and Homeland Security and State Planning & Community Affairs committees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.