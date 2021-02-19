After having to go through pages of candidates during the General Election in November, and suffering through all the campaign rhetoric of the runoff elections in January, Butts County voters have one simple decision to make in the March 16 special election - to say "Yes" or "No" to a renewal of the ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) for the Butts County School System. If approved by voters, ESPLOST 6 will continue the 1% sales tax currently scheduled to end on June 30, 2022 and extend it on to June 30, 2027.
The Butts County Board of Education approved calling for the special election at their meeting in December.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said they are asking for a vote on the ESPLOST more than a year in advance because planning for projects and capital outlay is an ongoing process.
""What we're talking about is planning projects for the next seven years," Simpson said. "That includes both long range planning and some short term planning, because some of these projects will be here quickly. In order to stay on pace and plan projects and get them completed, you have to start early."
ESPLOST 6 is estimated to be able to raise up to, but no more than $30 million in sales tax that will be used for a variety of school projects. They include funding for:
• A new performing arts center
• A new field house at Henderson Middle School
• A new maintenance and nutrition warehouse facility
• Planning for new school district site acquisition, development and construction
• Demolishing existing school facilities in the school district
The projects also include renovating, improving, extending, repairing, furnishing, upgrading, and equipping:
• Henderson Middle School
• Red Devil Hill Stadium and Athletic Complex
• Daughtry Elementary School
• Rufus Adams Auditorium and Ernest Battle Professional Development Center
• HVAC improvements
• New roof systems, security, safety, technology and communication improvements
• Traffic, parking and sidewalk renovations and improvements
• Electrical and plumbing repairs and improvements
• Energy efficiency improvements
• System-wide software and technology equipment installation and improvements
Finally, EPLOST 6 will also include purchases such as:
• Acquiring school buses and transportation or maintenance vehicles and equipment
• Acquiring fine arts, music/band, vocational, and physical education/athletic equipment
• Purchasing and providing textbooks, ebooks, digital media and library books
• Acquiring and installing school nutrition equipment
Early voting for the ESPLOST will begin Monday, Feb. 22 and run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Mar. 12 at the Butts County Administration Building, 625 West 3rd Street in Jackson. The dates for early voting are Feb. 22-26, Mar. 1-5, and Mar. 8-12. Special election day is Tuesday, Mar. 16.
