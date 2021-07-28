Remington offers $33 million settlement with Sandy Hook school shooting victims' families

White balloons decorate the sign for the Sandy Hook Elementary School as a Connecticut State Trooper stands guard at the school's entrance in 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut.

 David Goldman/AP

Gun manufacturer Remington has offered nearly $33 million to nine families of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in a proposed lawsuit settlement, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Remington Arms Company LLC and Remington Outdoors Company Inc -- collectively "Remington" -- offered $3,660,000 to nine plaintiffs representing the estate of victims killed in the shooting, according to nine separate offers of compromise filed Tuesday.

In a statement the lawyers for the victims' families say in part they will "consider their next steps."

CNN has reached out to Remington for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

