Can you identify where these Butts County ladies are dancing on May Day in 1933? The photograph was found at the Progress-Argus with identification attached. But where was the picture taken?
Sown here, left to right, are: Martha Bond, Margaret Hoard, Dorothy Barnes, Vera Jones Edwards, Rebecca McDonald, Margaret Hurt, Lucy Evelyn Merritt, and Alice Smith.
Contact Cheryl at cheryl.hilderbrand@myjpa.com or call the Jackson Progress-Argus at 770-775-3107.
